Jeannette Rubin nee Cohn. Loving wife of the late Leonard Rubin, Devoted mother of Esther Rubin, Arthur (Marcy) Rubin and Sarah (Jordan) Berlin, Proud grandmother of Joseph, Zachary, Mandy, Yonah, Talia, and Lazar, Dear sister of the late Meyer (the late Sarell) Cohn, Lester (Dorothy) Cohn and Ruth Hanig. Services Monday, 11:15AM, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road). Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Easy K Foundation, 275 Indies way #706, Naples, Florida 34110 www.easykranch.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020