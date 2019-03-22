|
|
Jeannie Murphy-Mittal, age 65, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1987, formerly of Palos Heights and Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. She was born November 11, 1953 in Evergreen Park, IL.Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, 4:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019