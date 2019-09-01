|
|
1936-2019
Jeannine C. Lynch (nee Montpetit), age 82, a resident of Geneva, IL since 1989, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1936.
Beloved wife of James Griseto, whom she married June 13, 2014. Loving mother of Kathi Lynch Parisi (Chuck) of LaGrange Park, IL, Tim Lynch (Vera) of Geneva, IL, Kevin Lynch (Nancy) of Johnsburg, IL, Brian Lynch of Geneva, IL, Wendy Lynch Einspar (Willard) of Naperville, IL and Colleen Lynch Loomis of Tucson, AZ. Adored Grandmother of Caitlin, Jack, Robby, Brittany, Christopher, Nicole, Chloe, Will, Gunner, Declan and Jet. Devoted daughter of the late Horace and Bertha Montpetit and dear sister of the late Louis Montpetit, Richard (Carol) Montpetit and Michael (Nancy) Montpetit, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Jeannine grew up in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Dominican High School and attended the University of Detroit for a degree in Dental Hygiene.
A celebration of life memorial mass will occur on Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:30am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations of Jeannine's memory can be made to: Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave, Geneva, IL 60134
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019