Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Peter's Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Rd
Geneva, IL 60134
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Rd
Geneva, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine C. Lynch


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine C. Lynch Obituary
1936-2019

Jeannine C. Lynch (nee Montpetit), age 82, a resident of Geneva, IL since 1989, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1936.

Beloved wife of James Griseto, whom she married June 13, 2014. Loving mother of Kathi Lynch Parisi (Chuck) of LaGrange Park, IL, Tim Lynch (Vera) of Geneva, IL, Kevin Lynch (Nancy) of Johnsburg, IL, Brian Lynch of Geneva, IL, Wendy Lynch Einspar (Willard) of Naperville, IL and Colleen Lynch Loomis of Tucson, AZ. Adored Grandmother of Caitlin, Jack, Robby, Brittany, Christopher, Nicole, Chloe, Will, Gunner, Declan and Jet. Devoted daughter of the late Horace and Bertha Montpetit and dear sister of the late Louis Montpetit, Richard (Carol) Montpetit and Michael (Nancy) Montpetit, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Jeannine grew up in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Dominican High School and attended the University of Detroit for a degree in Dental Hygiene.

A celebration of life memorial mass will occur on Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:30am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations of Jeannine's memory can be made to: Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave, Geneva, IL 60134
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.