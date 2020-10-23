Jeannine Germanos nee: Yario; Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph Germanos; Loving mother of Debra Parenti, Laura (Russell) Macchione, James (Mary), Karen (Ron) Maturo and the late Joseph (Joann); Grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 19; Sister of the late William Yario, the late Henry (Joan) Yario, the late Dr. Robert Yario. Funeral Monday, October 26, 2020 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago to St Vincent Ferrer Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday October 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Arrangement by Ralph Massey Funeral Director LTD. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.