Jeannine L. Vogt, 74 years of age, at rest February 24, 2020. Dear sister of William (Maria) Lloyd. Fond aunt of Marc Lloyd, Natalie (Timothy) Heitmann and Sarah Lloyd. Great aunt of Joseph and Lana Marie Heitmann & Samantha Lloyd Goodman. Visitation is Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:00 am until 9:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn and then to St. Leonard Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Info at: 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020