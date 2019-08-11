|
|
Jeannine Vivo, nee Pica, 80, of Hoffman Estates, IL. Born July 25, 1939 in Chicago to her late parents, Louis and Anna Pica, passed away August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Vivo. Loving mother of Gina (Jeffrey) Hoskins and Anita Vivo. Loving and adoring grandma of Nicole and Jason Hoskins. Dear twin-sister of Joanne "Doe" Plumeri, and sister to Margaret (the late Frank) Tortorella. Doting grammy to her grandpups Izzy, Fitch, and the late Sammy. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Godmother, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness for visitation from 10-10:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or visit Jeannine's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019