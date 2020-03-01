Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
3535 Thornwood Ave
Glenview, IL
Jeff Barca

Jeff Barca, 67, of Glenview, beloved husband of Karen, dear brother of Jeanne Tomasello and John (LuAnn) Barca. Loving stepfather of Jimi and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews, which includes Angela Balazs and Gina Stevens, whom he raised as his own daughters. Visitation Thursday, March 5 from 3PM - 8PM at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Mass Friday, March 6 at 11 am at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave, Glenview. Interment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
