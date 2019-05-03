Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Jeff L. Kinney Obituary
Jeff L. Kinney, age 57 of Glen Ellyn and Lombard. Beloved husband of 32 years to Kathy nee Potocek. Loving father of Matthew (Emily) Kinney and Steven (Laney Savoie) Kinney. Beloved son of Linda and the late Clint. Dear son in law of Bill and Nancy Potocek. Proud grandfather of Oliver. Dear brother of Brian (Carrie) Kinney and Meg Kinney. Loving brother in law of Richard and Kelly Potocek. Fond uncle of Samantha, Erik, Jennifer, Casey and Conor. In lieu of flowers donations to the at would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Saturday, May 4th for memorial visitation 1PM until time of service 3PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago. (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
