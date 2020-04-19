|
Jeff L. Niemiec, 73, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Barb; loving father of Paul (Kathryn) and Steve (Katie); proud grandfather of six; dear son of Leo and the late Marjorie; devoted uncle of Michael and Paul Fleisch. Jeff will always be remembered for his love of family, his generosity, and his amazing laugh. A memorial mass for him will take place at some time in the future.Memorials may be made to The 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020