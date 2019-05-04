It is with great sadness that the family of Jeff Lasch announces his passing on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 54 years. He will be forever remembered by his parents, Frank and Patricia (Taylor) Lasch, and his sisters, Deborah Lasch (Ken) Crane, Frances Lasch and preceded in death by his sister, Karen Lasch. He will also be lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law, James Mazzone; his nieces, Jacquelyn Mazzone (Jose) Calderon and Corinne Mazzone; and his great-nieces and nephew, Jasmina, James and Joselyn Calderon. Jeff resided at Misericordia for 27 years and considered many of his friends and staff there as family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeff may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. Visitation will held at Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge, Chicago IL 60660 on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00am with funeral mass following at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Jeff's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 4 to May 5, 2019