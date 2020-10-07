Jeff Thomas Stevens, age 92, of Skokie. Beloved son of the late Marion and Thomas Stevens. Adored brother of Fanny (the late Theodore) Pappas, the late Katherine (the late Thomas) Garepis, and the late Steve (Ann) Stevens. Dear uncle of twelve nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews, and five great-great-nieces and nephews. Adored godfather of Thomas Pappas. Jeff was the owner of The Golden Way Restaurant in Chicago for many years. Jeff also worked as the only chef at Champlain Restaurant for many years. May his memory be eternal. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 3PM to 7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W Winona Street, Chicago. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com