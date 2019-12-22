Home

Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Church
River Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyprian Church
River Grove, IL
Jeffery S. Weiner Sr.

Jeffery S. Weiner Sr. Obituary
Age 70, of River Grove. Loving husband of Christine Weiner. Beloved father of Jeffery Jr. (Juliet), Jennifer, and Jessica Weiner (Julie). Dear grandfather of Mack. Brother of Claudia and Bill (Beebe). Brother-in-law of Louise and Philip (Amato), and John D'Amico. Beloved uncle to Zachary, Meredith, Philip (Angela), Michael (Larissa), Laura (John), and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Cyprian Church in River Grove on Monday, December 23, 2019. Visitation 10am followed by mass at 11am. Inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
