Businessman and inventor Jeffery Scott Held, 64, of Chicago and Nantucket, MA, died Friday, Sept. 27,
in Chicago.
Jeff was born in Racine, WI, Dec. 24, 1954, to John and Mary Suzanne Held, and was married to the former Gay Fraker Phillips of Chicago and Nantucket.
He had been awarded more than 20 U.S. and foreign patents pertaining to environmental quality, medical sanitation, highway and airport safety, and product purity.
He was an honors graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) in 1976 and studied at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
Survivors include his wife, Gay; his father, John, Racine; sisters Lisa Held, Racine, and Wendy Kunz (David), Woodbury, MN; and brother Kurt (Patty), St. Louis, MO.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the RISD Malcolm Grear Endowed Scholarship Fund, Attn: Amanda Wright, 2 College Street, Providence, RI 02903, and the Nantucket Land Council, P.O. Box 502, Nantucket, MA 02554.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019