Jeffrey Aaron Metz
Jeffrey Aaron Metz, Age 42. Beloved husband of Susan Shkolnik Metz. Loving "Dada" of Sarah Judy Metz. Devoted son of the late Judy and Michael Metz. Wonderful brother of Marc (Jessica) Metz and Howard (Carole) Metz. Rambunctious and playful uncle of Michael Metz, Jack Marcus, Benjamin Marcus, and Sarah's best friend, Simon Marcus. Cherished son-in-law of Michael and Ella Shkolnik. Adoring brother-in-law of Diana (Jonathan) Marcus. He was a treasured cousin and nephew. Jeff was a devoted friend to all who knew him. He loved the White Sox, traveling, and was an avid foodie. Jeff's unique ability to communicate lead him to excel in the debate community and business world. Jeff's drive through his fight was to follow his motto "Love Conquers All." To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Judy Metz College Scholarship Fund, https://tinyurl.com/sarahmetzscholarship. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. When it is safe to gather again in person, there will be A Celebration of Life for Jeff. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 15, 2020
Debbie and I are so sorry for your lose. What a wonderful person from a great family. Our thought are with you
Michael and Debbie Hoffman
