Jeffrey "Jeff" B. Kaplan, age 73, of Skokie, beloved husband and childhood sweetheart of Marcy Kaplan, nee Paige; loving father of Brian and Lisa Kaplan; devoted son of the late Bernie and the late Ann Kaplan; brother of the late Blair Kaplan; dear brother-in-law of Judy (Dr. George) Bulloch and David (Rondel Simmons) Paige; Jeff was unconditionally loved by his dogs Mitch and Milo; treasured cousin and friend to many. Service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, www.pawschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.