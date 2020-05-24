Jeffrey B. Kaplan
Jeffrey "Jeff" B. Kaplan, age 73, of Skokie, beloved husband and childhood sweetheart of Marcy Kaplan, nee Paige; loving father of Brian and Lisa Kaplan; devoted son of the late Bernie and the late Ann Kaplan; brother of the late Blair Kaplan; dear brother-in-law of Judy (Dr. George) Bulloch and David (Rondel Simmons) Paige; Jeff was unconditionally loved by his dogs Mitch and Milo; treasured cousin and friend to many. Service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, www.pawschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
