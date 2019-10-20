Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Jeffrey Bernard Obituary
Jeffrey Bernard, age 71; beloved husband of Nona, nee Kiley; loving father of Sean; devoted brother of Edward (Diana); dear son of the late Irving and Ruthe Bernard; brother-in-law of Mary (the late Ken) Wulffen and Judy Kiley; cherished uncle, great uncle and cousin. Jeff was a successful real estate broker and President of Real Estate Investments and Solutions. He was a passionate photographer, world traveler, golfer, and lover of great food. His generous heart and giving nature touched many. Service Wednesday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Honor Flight Chicago, https://www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/, 9701 Higgins Road, Suite #310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703, 773-227-8387. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
