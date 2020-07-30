Jeffrey (Jeff) Cleveland Kinney, 81, of Evanston, Illinois, died peacefully on July 20, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona. Born on November 30, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to Kathleen (Kiki) Ward Kinney, and Frederick (Fritz) Cleveland Kinney. Jeff went on to Evanston Township High School where he captained the boy's swimming team and led them to the Illinois State Championship his senior year in 1956. Jeff attended Lake Forest College, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a BA in Speech and Spanish. After college, Jeff enlisted in the Army for 2 years of honorable service and subsequently spent time in the Illinois National Guard. Jeff spent over 30 years in local/national television and syndication sales launching his career at WBBM-TV in Chicago in 1963.
Jeff is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Monica Moog of Muskegon, MI. He was predeceased by his three older sisters, Barbara Brand, Denise Titus, and Nanne Wisniewski.
A devoted and loving father, Jeff is survived by his four children: Megan McMahon Kinney of San Francisco, CA; Kieran Kinney Geffert (h. Thomas Geffert) of Mill Valley, CA; Ward Cleveland Kinney (w. Chari Braulio Kinney) of Seattle, WA; and Todd Fox Kinney (w. Shannon Wilson Kinney) of Litchfield Park, AZ. He loved and cherished his seven grandchildren; Chase and Jack Geffert, Gabriella, Lauren and Josephine Kinney, Addie and Hayes Kinney. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children Margaret Adrian (h. Robin), along with cousins, nephews and nieces (often the favorite uncle), and many friends including his loyal best friend for over 60 years, Tony Todd. A loving and loyal father, uncle and friend, who always brought laughter, Jeff will be missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial and celebration of Jeff's life will be planned in Evanston, IL at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's honor to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund: https://curealz.org/
