1/1
Jeffrey C. Kinney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey (Jeff) Cleveland Kinney, 81, of Evanston, Illinois, died peacefully on July 20, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona. Born on November 30, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to Kathleen (Kiki) Ward Kinney, and Frederick (Fritz) Cleveland Kinney. Jeff went on to Evanston Township High School where he captained the boy's swimming team and led them to the Illinois State Championship his senior year in 1956. Jeff attended Lake Forest College, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a BA in Speech and Spanish. After college, Jeff enlisted in the Army for 2 years of honorable service and subsequently spent time in the Illinois National Guard. Jeff spent over 30 years in local/national television and syndication sales launching his career at WBBM-TV in Chicago in 1963.

Jeff is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Monica Moog of Muskegon, MI. He was predeceased by his three older sisters, Barbara Brand, Denise Titus, and Nanne Wisniewski.

A devoted and loving father, Jeff is survived by his four children: Megan McMahon Kinney of San Francisco, CA; Kieran Kinney Geffert (h. Thomas Geffert) of Mill Valley, CA; Ward Cleveland Kinney (w. Chari Braulio Kinney) of Seattle, WA; and Todd Fox Kinney (w. Shannon Wilson Kinney) of Litchfield Park, AZ. He loved and cherished his seven grandchildren; Chase and Jack Geffert, Gabriella, Lauren and Josephine Kinney, Addie and Hayes Kinney. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children Margaret Adrian (h. Robin), along with cousins, nephews and nieces (often the favorite uncle), and many friends including his loyal best friend for over 60 years, Tony Todd. A loving and loyal father, uncle and friend, who always brought laughter, Jeff will be missed by many.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial and celebration of Jeff's life will be planned in Evanston, IL at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's honor to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund: https://curealz.org/. Online condolences can be given at www.caminodelsol.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Jeff was a great “people” person! He always was happy, glad to see you, and took time to visit! Our connections were made several years ago during the years we were at White Lake Yacht Club with kids enjoying sailing or swimming together.
Please know we are thinking of Your family and pray you find comfort in sharing your memories together!
Marcia and Jerry Brichan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved