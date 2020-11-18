Jeffrey D. "Jeff" Neiweem, 59, at rest November 15, 2020. Loving father of James Leander Neiweem and Julia Diane Neiweem; former husband of Diane Lynn Lundy Neiweem; beloved son of Virginia and the late Donald Neiweem; dear brother of Janet (Mike) Merritt, Donna (Bernard) Kirk, Lois (Chuck) Henderson and Judy (Tom) Reynolds; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 19 at 10:30am at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. (Due to COVID 19 restrictions there is limited seating for the mass. Please register at Loishendersonx2016@gmail.com with name of each attendee and phone number.) Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NIAAA – National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (www.niaaa.nih.gov
). Funeral information 847-998-1020.