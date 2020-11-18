1/
Jeffrey D. Neiweem
Jeffrey D. "Jeff" Neiweem, 59, at rest November 15, 2020. Loving father of James Leander Neiweem and Julia Diane Neiweem; former husband of Diane Lynn Lundy Neiweem; beloved son of Virginia and the late Donald Neiweem; dear brother of Janet (Mike) Merritt, Donna (Bernard) Kirk, Lois (Chuck) Henderson and Judy (Tom) Reynolds; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 19 at 10:30am at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. (Due to COVID 19 restrictions there is limited seating for the mass. Please register at Loishendersonx2016@gmail.com with name of each attendee and phone number.) Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NIAAA – National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (www.niaaa.nih.gov). Funeral information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
November 17, 2020
Daniel Porter
Friend
November 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. i will love you and miss you always.
Judy Diamond
November 17, 2020
