|
|
Jeffrey E. Marek, age 68. Devoted husband of Mary Jo nee Cuzzone; beloved father of Kimberly Marek, Brian Marek, Lori (Daniel) McKillop, Jeffrey and Maria Marek; loving son of the late Eugene and the late Bernice Marek; fond grandfather of Nathaniel "Great", Juliana, Joseph, Jacob and Noah; dear brother of Patricia Marek and Andrew (Diane) Marek; brother-in-law of Anthony (Marie), Nick (Lisa) and Joseph (Carolyn) Cuzzone; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lying in State Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Church, 779 S. York Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Jeff was an Eagle Scout, Graduate of the FBI National Academy, a Member of the Illinois State Bar, the DuPage County Bar, Illinois Police Association, The Emerald Society and retired Deputy Chief of the Village of Berkley. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019