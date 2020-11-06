Jeff, 62, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a recent struggle with lung cancer. He is survived by his sons, David (Carly) and Michael, and the mother of his children, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Darlene, and survived by his dear father, Dr. Joe, brothers, Joseph (Lori) and Dr. Jim (Nancy), as well as his aunt, Annette, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held in private. Those wishing to honor his life can donate in his name to the American Cancer Society
or send condolences to the family.