Jeffrey J. Adamski, age 58, at rest September 2, 2020; Beloved son of the late Dr. Richard and Gretchen Adamski; Loving brother of Richard (Susan Kupper) Adams, Sue (Bud) Thomas, Michael (Linda) Adamski, Phillip (Janine) Adamski, the late Larry (Barbara) Adamski, the late Nancy (the late Ed) Graefen, the late Robert (Vickie) Adams and the late Gregory Adamski; Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service 12:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Resurrection Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jeffrey's name to Special Olympics
133 19th Street NW, 12th Fl, Washington, DC 20036 or https://give.specialolympics.org
or Cure Alzheimer's Fund 34 Washington Street, Ste 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 www.curealz.org
; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com