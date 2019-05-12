|
76, Marine Corps veteran, passed away after a short illness on April 23, 2019. Resident of Westmont, IL formerly of North Riverside. Beloved husband of 53 years to Joan nee Juliano. Devoted father of Allison (Gregory) Pike and Kelly Smythe. Proud grandfather of Shane & Lauren Pike. Cherished brother of Judith Ann (Bill) Sherman , Ginger Lawrence and Deborah (Jon) Maynard. Devoted uncle and friend of many. Always humorous and well dressed, Jeff would be quick to offer a hand to anyone in need. Our family is grateful for the care he received from the very dedicated Hines & Loyola staff. Memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life to be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 10:00 am. St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1125 Franklin St., Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Marine Corps League 3619 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford VA 22554
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019