Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul's Lutheran Church
824 N Lewis Ave
Waukegan, IL 60085
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Life Church
2313 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Family Life Church
2313 Washington Street
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Scherer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Joe Scherer


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Joe Scherer Obituary
Jeffrey Joe Scherer was born on July 20th, 1955 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He passed away on July 10th, 2019 in Waukegan, Illinois. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin -- Oshkosh in 1979.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Waukegan, Illinois. They were married on August 7th, 1982 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Other survivors include his brother Joel Scherer, M.D. and sister-in-law Anna Maria Storniolo M.D. of Carmel, Indiana; nephews Alex (Kathryn) Scherer, M.D., Peter (Amelia) Scherer, and Nicholas Scherer; uncle William (Loretta) Hammelmann and aunt Joyce Hammelmann; and many cousins.

Jeff enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, and teaching about the eternal truths found in the Word of God. He taught primarily through Jesus's parables and proverbs. Jeff was not interested in the mundane details of everyday life, but in the design of the universe and the mind of its Master Builder. He was an ambassador for Christ and a witness for the kingdom of God.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at Family Life Church, 2313 Washington Street, Waukegan, Illinois at 12:00 noon, with a luncheon following the service. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Jeff most recently attended Family Life Church, but had formerly attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Illinois. He was a resident of Glen Lake Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for six years, but was able to return to his own home three years ago.

Please do not send flowers. Instead, please consider a memorial gift to Family Life Church or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.