Jeffrey John Vaicunas, 69, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Vancouver WA. He was born September 12, 1949 in Chicago to parents Al and Josephine (Vysnauskas) Vaicunas who have proceeded him in death. He graduated from Prosser Vocational HS in 1967and was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked as a financial planner and professional driver. His wife Lynn Schebor Vaicunas proceeded him in death and is survived by his son Jeffrey Jr. And sisters Paula Vaicunas, Cynthia Vaicunas, Marcie Suesse and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a gentle soul, he will be missed. Our memories will carry him on in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019