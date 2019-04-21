Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Vaicunas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey John Vaicunas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey John Vaicunas Obituary
Jeffrey John Vaicunas, 69, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Vancouver WA. He was born September 12, 1949 in Chicago to parents Al and Josephine (Vysnauskas) Vaicunas who have proceeded him in death. He graduated from Prosser Vocational HS in 1967and was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked as a financial planner and professional driver. His wife Lynn Schebor Vaicunas proceeded him in death and is survived by his son Jeffrey Jr. And sisters Paula Vaicunas, Cynthia Vaicunas, Marcie Suesse and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a gentle soul, he will be missed. Our memories will carry him on in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.