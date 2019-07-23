Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Sobala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Sobala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Sobala Obituary
Jeffrey L. Sobala age 62 of Mt. Prospect, suddenly. Beloved husband of Jane Sobala nee Barthold; loving father of Jeremy Sobala; dear brother of Sharon (Gordon) Sernel, Pamela (Hank) Siudyla and the late Dennis Sobala; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday July 24, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Thursday July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment private. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now