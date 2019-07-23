|
|
Jeffrey L. Sobala age 62 of Mt. Prospect, suddenly. Beloved husband of Jane Sobala nee Barthold; loving father of Jeremy Sobala; dear brother of Sharon (Gordon) Sernel, Pamela (Hank) Siudyla and the late Dennis Sobala; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday July 24, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Thursday July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment private. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019