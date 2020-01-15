|
Beloved husband of Paula Johnson (nee Arnett). Proud and loving father of Connor, Zachary and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Gary (Lynn) Johnson. Cherished son of Wendell and Lois Johnson. Adored son-in-law and brother-in-law. Loving uncle of Ashley, Anna, Abbie and Garret. Chick Evans Scholar Alumnus University of Illinois, proud member of Knights of Columbus (4th degree), founder of Cub Scout Pack 400, Committee Chair of Troop 380, biked for many charities. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evans Scholars Foundation wgaesf.org. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020