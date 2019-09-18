|
Jeffrey M. Fuerst, of Chicago, Beloved son of Agnes and Ken Fuerst. Devoted father to Stephanie, Natalie (Tim Hoff), Madeline, and Michael. Dear brother to Mark (Antonia) and Steve (Alicia). Former spouse of Julie. Jeffery was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make someone smile or do a good deed. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20th 3 PM to 8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave Chicago IL 60646. Interment private. For more information please visit www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019