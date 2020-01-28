|
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Jeffrey (Jeff) Michael Anderson of Hinsdale, IL on January 25th, 2020. After a week of farewells from his loving family and friends, he leaves behind a legacy of love and humor, enriching the lives of all those who knew him. Jeff was a devoted husband and partner to his loving wife of 25 years, Alisa, and was a proud father to Meredith, Ben, and Mac. He was the son of Carol and the late Doug Anderson; brother to Dave (Diane) and Bob (Christina) Anderson; son-in-law to Rip and the late B.C. Collins; brother-in-law to Bill (Patty), Ann, and Kim Collins; and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jeff was born in Peterborough, Ontario on April 22nd, 1958 and was raised in Toronto. He graduated from Queen's University (Commerce) in Kingston, Ontario in 1981. After a financial career in Toronto and Pittsburgh, he then moved to Chicago and eventually reinvented his career as a senior solutions engineer in the telecom industry. He left with many fond memories and even more valued friendships. Although there were many retirement plans unrealized with his early passing, Jeff had a full and wonderful life filled with family, friends, travel, sport, and a love of the outdoors. Jeff was an antique enthusiast and had a great appreciation and vision for construction and architecture. He certainly managed to pack far more than 61 years of adventures into his time with us. Jeff adored his family, and we will forever miss the love and laughter he brought to our lives. He has left us too soon and will be deeply missed. Memorial visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street in Hinsdale on Friday, January 31st, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A celebration of life will take place in Chicago on Saturday, February 1st, at 1:00 PM at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St. Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, www.roswellpark.org/giving, Wellness House in Hinsdale, www.wellnesshouse.org or the cancer . Funeral Information 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020