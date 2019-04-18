|
|
Jeffrey Olson, age 57 of Streamwood, formerly of Northbrook. Beloved son of Robert and Martha Olson nee Peppel. Loving brother of Cheryl and Richard (Theresa) Olson. Adored uncle of Matthew Berg. Loving cousin and friend to many. Memorial Visitation was held Saturday, April 13th at 12:00 pm till the time of the service at 1:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd), Wheeling. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019