Jeffrey Philip Breit, 67 years, of Oak Lawn, IL. Passed away on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Meg" nee Collins. Loving father of Christopher (Brooke), Matthew (Elizabeth), & Nicole (Mike Harris). Cherished Papa of Brody, Tessa, Shane, Maggie, Lucy, Brock & Nora. Devoted son of the late Lucille nee Tomaszewski & Philip Breit. Dear brother of Paul (Linda), Donna (Robert Messing), & Michael (Gail). Kind & generous uncle & brother in law of many. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Member of Local 21 IUBAC. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House, ronaldhousechicago.org would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
3
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
October 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss Breit family. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.

Fedor family
