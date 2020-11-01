Jeffrey Philip Breit, 67 years, of Oak Lawn, IL. Passed away on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Meg" nee Collins. Loving father of Christopher (Brooke), Matthew (Elizabeth), & Nicole (Mike Harris). Cherished Papa of Brody, Tessa, Shane, Maggie, Lucy, Brock & Nora. Devoted son of the late Lucille nee Tomaszewski & Philip Breit. Dear brother of Paul (Linda), Donna (Robert Messing), & Michael (Gail). Kind & generous uncle & brother in law of many. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Member of Local 21 IUBAC. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House, ronaldhousechicago.org
would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500