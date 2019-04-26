Services Sullivan Funeral Home 60 South Grant Street Hinsdale , IL 60521 (630) 323-0275 Resources More Obituaries for Jeffrey Stratton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeffrey Patrick Stratton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeffrey (Jeff) Patrick Stratton, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Karen, children Brian, Kimberly, and Kari, and close family friend Father Tom Hurley. Jeff was proceeded in death by his parents John and Margaret (Peggy) Stratton. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 3, 1955. He grew up in a humble but extraordinarily loving home. He was blessed to have a large extended family who he loved and supported, including his four brothers, Thomas, Lawrence (Marlene), James (Michonne), and Stephen (Robin), sister Kathleen, father and mother in law Kenneth and Phyllis Barnes, brothers in law Bill (Penny) and Rob (Dawn) and sisters in law Brenda (Randy), Sandy (Joe), Susan (Nino), and Vicki (Dave). He was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews and a beloved godfather He met his wife Karen in 1974 and began a lifelong romance. They married in 1976 when he was 20 and she was 18 and created a wonderful life together full of love for each other and personal and professional success. They had three loving children, Brian (Lorena), Kimberly, and Kari (Brian). Karen and his children were the center of his universe and he passionately dedicated himself to them. Jeff had six wonderful grandchildren Vanessa, Brian Jr., Bradley, Tyler, Braxton, and Carter who lit up his world and made him swell up with pride. In 1971, he started an illustrious career with McDonald's Corporation as a part time crew person. He worked his way through the management ranks in the Detroit Region until 1987, when he was promoted to corporate headquarters in Oak Brook. He later held several corporate positions in other regions before returning to home office in 2002, where he joined senior management, holding the roles of Global Chief Restaurant Officer and culminating with his appointment as President of McDonald's USA and Canada in 2012. He retired in 2014 and left a lasting legacy in the McDonald's system as a restaurant innovator, champion of quality, and a driver of global operating standards and measures. More importantly, he was a charismatic leader, known as a "gentle giant" who brought energy and his signature passion to his work. He created countless lasting relationships as a boss, partner, and mentor and used his giant personality to connect people and drive business outcomes.Jeff spent his life in the service of others. He dedicated himself completely to his family, his friends, his work, and his church. He had an infectious charisma and a unique ability to make everyone he came in contact with feel valued and special. He made an immeasurable impact on the lives of many. Simply stated, he made a difference. The world is a better place as a result of his life work and he will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. Visitation Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. 60521. Family and Friends will meet Monday for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL. 60661. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory can be made to The Mission of Old St. Patrick's Church online at https://osp.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving by selecting "Memorial Gift Jeff Stratton" from the designation drop down menu. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries