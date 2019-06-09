Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady, Mother of the Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Nicosia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. Nicosia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey R. Nicosia Obituary
Jeffrey R. Nicosia, age 56, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Jeffrey was the beloved son of Joan, nee Stackiewicz, and John Nicosia; dearest brother of Sharon (the late Ken) Stipta, David and the late Paul and Steven Nicosia; Jeffrey was a very loving, thoughtful and hardworking person who was full of life and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday June 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A 12:00 noon funeral mass will follow at Our Lady, Mother of the Church and the interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now