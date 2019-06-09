|
|
Jeffrey R. Nicosia, age 56, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Jeffrey was the beloved son of Joan, nee Stackiewicz, and John Nicosia; dearest brother of Sharon (the late Ken) Stipta, David and the late Paul and Steven Nicosia; Jeffrey was a very loving, thoughtful and hardworking person who was full of life and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday June 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A 12:00 noon funeral mass will follow at Our Lady, Mother of the Church and the interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019