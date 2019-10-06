Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Jeffrey R. Taylor

Jeffrey R. Taylor Obituary
Jeffrey R. Taylor. Beloved husband of Mary Pat nee Nesis. Loving father of Allison (Joseph) Brignon & Kristen Taylor. Proud grandfather of Logan Taylor. Devoted son of Beverly nee Thompson & the late Robert Taylor. Treasured brother of Elizabeth (the late Dan) McEntee, Steven (Lauren) Taylor, Lynne (Thomas) Tonra, & Kenneth Taylor. Dear brother in law of Daniel (Kimberly) Nesis & Karen (Rob) Ebeling. Fond uncle & great uncle of many nieces, nephews & cousin of many. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Rita of Cascia Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
