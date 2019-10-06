|
Jeffrey R. Taylor. Beloved husband of Mary Pat nee Nesis. Loving father of Allison (Joseph) Brignon & Kristen Taylor. Proud grandfather of Logan Taylor. Devoted son of Beverly nee Thompson & the late Robert Taylor. Treasured brother of Elizabeth (the late Dan) McEntee, Steven (Lauren) Taylor, Lynne (Thomas) Tonra, & Kenneth Taylor. Dear brother in law of Daniel (Kimberly) Nesis & Karen (Rob) Ebeling. Fond uncle & great uncle of many nieces, nephews & cousin of many. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Rita of Cascia Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019