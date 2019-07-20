Home

Jeffrey Silverman, age 60, of Glencoe, died peacefully with his family and a few close friends surrounding his hospital bed June 17, 2019 in Northshore University Hospital, Evanston , IL . He is survived by his wife Dina, his son Efrem, his daughter Rossi, his mother Beverly Gross, stepfather Maury Gross, brother Gary Silverman, niece Alexa Silverman, nephew Cole Silverman and brother-in-law David Saltz.

He left this life as he lived it, with open arms, a generous heart, and a memorable entrance and exit. His ashes have been scattered according to his wishes. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019
