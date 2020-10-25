1/1
Jeffrey Sherman Harris
Jeffrey Sherman Harris, age 72, passed away on October 20th with his wife and children by his side. He was a loving husband for 47 years of Therese (Hickey) Harris; father of Marguerite "Peggy" (David) Rogers of Wilmette; and Daniel (Molly) Harris of Wilmette; grandfather of Benjamin, Nora, and Maisie Rogers and William, Emmett, and Samuel Harris; brother of Jacquelyn Stone; brother-in-law of Jim (Rita) Hickey and William (Beth) Hickey; uncle of Bradley and Andrew Stone, Lindsay, John, Colin (Laura) and Brendan Hickey, and Kelly (Tom) Pacelli, Jennifer (Alex) Hinojosa, Katie (Joe) Gibson, and William Hickey. Jeff was born and raised in Chicago and was a long-time resident of Glenview, IL. He co-founded Associates Printing & Design, which he led for over thirty years. Jeff had many interests, including the Civil War, baseball, ancestry, and the Texas A&M Aggies. He loved to travel, discuss current events, and play the bagpipes. Jeff brought a quick wit and keen sense of humor to everything he did. He had a soft spot for the underdog, connected with people from all walks of life, and had an unfaltering belief in the goodness of people. He was a devoted husband and a fun-loving, steady force in the lives of his family members. He will be missed. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to limitations from COVID-19, there will be no memorial service at this time.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
That he will be missed is a tremendous understatement. My deepest condolences to Therese, his children and grandchildren. May his memory always be a blessing.
Matthew Hickey
Family
