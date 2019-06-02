|
|
Jeffrey T. Solber, age 55, of River Grove. Beloved son of Kathy Murray (Richard "Moose" Adler). Loving brother of Peter Solber. Devoted uncle of Will Solber. Visitation, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment, Memorial Park, Skokie, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019