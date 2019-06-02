Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Jeffrey Solber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Solber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey T. Solber


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey T. Solber Obituary
Jeffrey T. Solber, age 55, of River Grove. Beloved son of Kathy Murray (Richard "Moose" Adler). Loving brother of Peter Solber. Devoted uncle of Will Solber. Visitation, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment, Memorial Park, Skokie, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now