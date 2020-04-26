|
Jeffrey (Jeff) Thomas, age 50, passed away April 18, 2020. Jeff was born on July 27, 1969. He grew up in Elk Grove Village, graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1987 and then began his career in IT. Jeff was a loving father, son, nephew, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, James (Jim) Thomas and Mary Thomas, his Aunt, Evelyn Ballard, his sons, Nathan and Connor, his sister, Laura (Jim) Newman, his niece, Brittany (Newman) Cuevas and his three great nieces, Chloe, Charlotte and Emilia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020