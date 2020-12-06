Jeffrey W. Carroll, Age 64. Beloved Fiancé to Cheryl Koos. Cherished brother of Valerie Carroll, Jennifer Naber, Shawn Cacioppo (Melissa), Antoinette Cacioppo (Frank), and Christopher Carroll. Dear uncle of Danielle Kramer, Nicholas and Alexander Naber, Johnathan and Brianna Cacioppo, and Frank and Vincent Cambria. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents William Carroll and Joyce (nee Siss) Cacioppo and by his wife Margaret Carroll. Step father of Michael, Timothy and Robert Winfrey. A gathering to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Old Town School of Music, 4544 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral info: Cumberland Chapels – 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
.