Jeffrey W. Carroll
Jeffrey W. Carroll, Age 64. Beloved Fiancé to Cheryl Koos. Cherished brother of Valerie Carroll, Jennifer Naber, Shawn Cacioppo (Melissa), Antoinette Cacioppo (Frank), and Christopher Carroll. Dear uncle of Danielle Kramer, Nicholas and Alexander Naber, Johnathan and Brianna Cacioppo, and Frank and Vincent Cambria. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents William Carroll and Joyce (nee Siss) Cacioppo and by his wife Margaret Carroll. Step father of Michael, Timothy and Robert Winfrey. A gathering to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Old Town School of Music, 4544 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral info: Cumberland Chapels – 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
December 4, 2020
My heart aches over the loss of my neighbor Jeff. He was a sincerely sweet and kind person. I loved our chats when out walking our dogs, catching up on neighborhood gossip, and sharing a beverage at block parties and neighborhood gatherings. Lowell Ave. has lost a shinning light. We will miss you Jeff.
Stacey
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jeffrey and I had two things in common our first name and our birth date. He was a great person to be around and will surely be missed, my wife Penny and I send out our deepest sympathy to Jeff's fiance Cheryl and his Family.
Jeffrey Harness
Friend
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
