Jennie A. Martinez, age 94 of Bloomingdale, beloved wife of the late Tibursio; devoted mother of Tim (Lisa), Jeff (Margaret) and Janet (Larry) Marciniak; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Michael) Dearman, Michael, Samantha, Joe and Danny; loving sister of the late Mary (the late Paul) Anderson, Kay (the late Russ) Ruffolo, the late Mario Battiata and Chris (Ray) Sofia and adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a .m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, Il. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral prayers will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019