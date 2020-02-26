Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Palos Hills, IL
Jennie D. Cernick

Jennie D. Cernick
(nee Petrich). Beloved wife of the late George J. Cernick. Loving mother of Susan (Stewart) Spector & Carol (Michael) Tardi. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Lisa), Daniel (Haley), Shannon & Stephanie. Adoring great grandmother of Franco & Elliana. Dear sister of Mildred (late Ralph) White, late Michael (Joan), late Anita (late Edward) & late Frank (Rosa). Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 27th from 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hills, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
