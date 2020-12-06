1/1
Jennie Helen Bolek
1914 - 2020
When someone is loved so much, you never are ready for them to leave. On November 27, at 106-years-old, the matriarch of our family, Jennie Helen Bolek (nee Bush), joined her loved ones in heaven. Our beloved sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother was born in Chicago on August 29, 1914, to Helen (nee Bonat) and Felix Buszkiewicz. In addition to her parents and brother Stanley, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her son Frank and her daughter Marion (Sitkiewicz). She is survived by her sisters Florence McGrady and Nancy Klipowicz, daughter Barbara Bolek, son-in-law Don Sitkiewicz, daughter-in-law Gloria Bolek (Jones), grandchildren: Chris (Holly), Andrew (Frances), Donna (Kevin), Michelle (Larry), Carolyn (Jack), Tim (Rene), David, Janine (Mark), Tamara (David), Jeannie (Steve), and Katie (Taylor); great grandchildren Linda (Rob), Henry (Alli), Julie (Scott), Martha, Jim, Kayla (Paul), Jake, Gianna, Wyatt, Gabriella, Paul, Jack, Chase, Aquinnah, Zoe, Wilson, Donovan, Embree and Garrett; and great, great grandchildren Kinsey, Colton, Eliana, Donnie, Josie and Noelle.

We are so lucky to have been blessed with her wit, competitive spirit and ready laugh for so long. She was a generous person, both in terms of her love and care for her family and friends (particularly her best friend, Irene Sitkiewicz, her daughter Marion's mother-in-law), but also with always remembering birthdays with cards and checks written in her perfect penmanship. She was a talented seamstress and avid knitter, making countless blankets, sweaters and hats for her family, as well as little caps to warm the heads of newborns at local hospitals. An avid cross-worder, Rummikub shark, and bridge and pinochle player, Jennie's keen intellect was a force to be reckoned with, keeping her young well into her second century of life. She was the longest resident of Brookdale in Des Plaines, calling the retirement community home since 1994.

Jennie worked for years at Midwest Wire Specialties, the company founded by her husband, helping with payroll, bookkeeping and operations. The company continues today, run by her grandson and great grandson.

While never wanting to be the center of attention, Jennie was a constant, compassionate and loving presence to all, a source of deliciously made food and a never-ending supply of Fannie May candy. Her Christmas cookies were legendary and her recipes live on.

We say goodbye to our beloved Jennie with heavy hearts, but deep gratitude to her wonderful caregivers and the entire Brookdale staff. We also send our support to those who cannot visit loved ones in extended care facilities during this very difficult time. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
