Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
770 Deerfield Rd.
Highland Park, IL
Jennie J. Maddalon Obituary
age 99 of Lake Forest formerly Highland Park. At peace in Christ January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Loving mother of the late George, Michael (Pamela) and Delores. Fond grandma of John (Susan) Douglas and great grandma of Emily. Dear sister of late Mary (late Albino) DalPonte, late Rosie (late Martin) Tagliapietra, late Joseph (late Roseanne) Lazzaretto, late Valentino (late Mary) Lazzaretto and late John (Angie) Lazzaretto. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook contributions to Catholic Charities of Lake County appreciated. Info 847-432-3878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
