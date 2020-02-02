|
age 99 of Lake Forest formerly Highland Park. At peace in Christ January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Loving mother of the late George, Michael (Pamela) and Delores. Fond grandma of John (Susan) Douglas and great grandma of Emily. Dear sister of late Mary (late Albino) DalPonte, late Rosie (late Martin) Tagliapietra, late Joseph (late Roseanne) Lazzaretto, late Valentino (late Mary) Lazzaretto and late John (Angie) Lazzaretto. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook contributions to Catholic Charities of Lake County appreciated. Info 847-432-3878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020