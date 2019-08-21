Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Jennie Lou Dodmead Obituary
Jennie Lou Dodmead nee Blackwell, 88 of Addison. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Elmer (Laura), Richard and Pamela Dodmead. Cherished grandmother of Mandy (James) Lesko, Jason, Amy (Kyle) Duffie, Amber (Hector) Gonzalez-Hernandez and Kalie Dodmead. Dearest great grandmother of Nathan, Sydney, Adam, Lucy, Noah, Roosevelt, Jeremiah and Adeline. Dear sister of the late Foye, Wylodean, Gwendolyn and Melvin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E of Rt. 53). Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30 AM at Humes Funeral Home. Emtombment Mt. Emblem. For info, www.HumesFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
