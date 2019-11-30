|
Jennie M Sciurba, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Frank (Bonnie), Charlotte (Rick) Kennedy and Charles (Pam). Devoted daughter of Charles and Angelina. Cherish grandmother of Richie, Kevin, Kristin, Philip, Joseph, Lauren, Joshua, Julianne, Sara and Jordan. Great grandmother of Payton and Brooke. Dearest sister of Leonard (Joyce) and Sarah Howard. Fond aunt of many. Jennie was a "angel" to all who knew her. Visitation Monday, December 02, 2019 from 10 am until time of services 1 pm at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Rd., Des Plaines. Interment immediately following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info 847-635-5900 or www.riverwoodsfc.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 30, 2019