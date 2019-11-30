Home

POWERED BY

Services
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Hillside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Sciurba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie M. Sciurba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie M. Sciurba Obituary
Jennie M Sciurba, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Frank (Bonnie), Charlotte (Rick) Kennedy and Charles (Pam). Devoted daughter of Charles and Angelina. Cherish grandmother of Richie, Kevin, Kristin, Philip, Joseph, Lauren, Joshua, Julianne, Sara and Jordan. Great grandmother of Payton and Brooke. Dearest sister of Leonard (Joyce) and Sarah Howard. Fond aunt of many. Jennie was a "angel" to all who knew her. Visitation Monday, December 02, 2019 from 10 am until time of services 1 pm at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Rd., Des Plaines. Interment immediately following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info 847-635-5900 or www.riverwoodsfc.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -