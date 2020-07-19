Jennie R. Steinbeigle (nee Ginestra), age 83, passed away July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Deacon Francis "Leonard" Steinbeigle for 65 years. Loving mother of Margaret (Joseph) Graham, Juliann Steinbeigle and Leonard (Cathy) Steinbeigle. Proud grandmother of Eric (Rachel) Butt, Margaret (Marc) Tobeck and Adam (Marley Gonzalez) Butt. Cherished great-grandmother of Oscar Butt. Dear sister of the late Mickey Williams and the late, twin brother, Frank Ginestra. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jennie was a prominent member of the Spiritual Community of St. Damian Church in Oak Forest and was influential in the development of many programs. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.



Funeral Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks must be worn, social distancing observed and a maximum of 50 people in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Jennie's name may be made to St. Damian, St. Vincent De Paul, 5250 W. 155th St., Oak Forest, IL, 60452. For information: 708-687-2990.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store