Jennie T. Giudice
Jennie T. Giudice, Nee Fosco. June 18, 2020. Age 92. Devoted wife of the late Angelo Giudice. Loving mother of Anthony(Charlene) Giudice, Thomas ret. C.P.D.(Arlyce) Giudice, and Judith(Michael) Mrozak. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 12. Beloved sister of Nicholas(late Theresa) Fosco and the late Carol Ann Fosco. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Tuesday 9:45 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. To St. John Cantius Church for Tridentine High Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Il. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Jennie's name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
09:45 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
JUN
23
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
