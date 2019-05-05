Jennifer Grisso, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in her dearly loved city of Chicago on July 28, 1960, to Eugene and Nancy Balis (nee Lewis). She attributed her success, determination, stamina, and strong personality traits to her beloved mother, Nancy. Jennifer will be remembered as a positive force in the lives of many of her friends and family. A proud graduate of Holy Angles academy in 1974, Jennifer furthered her education with a RN degree from Waubonsee Community College and a BSN from Rush University. She flourished for many years in medical equipment sales and went on to pursue her love of nursing later in life. With a vivacious and fun-loving nature, she continued to sell health and beauty products throughout her life. Jennifer was a proud member and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 16 years and remained sober until her passing. She was a determined breast cancer survivor who advocated for awareness on the after effects of chemotherapy; particularly, with respect to Fibromyalgia. Jennifer is survived by her parents Eugene and Nancy Balis, her sister Marissa Balis, her brother Craig Balis and his wife Patty, her nephew and niece Nathan and Mia Balis, and many cousins. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary