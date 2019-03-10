Home

Jennifer Adams Kelley, after a too short battle with cancer, passed away in her home in Skokie, Illinois on February 26, 2019 at the age of 55. Jennifer earned a BS from Northwestern University in 1985, and married Philip Henry Kelley, formerly of San Francisco, October 25, 1991. She shared her birthday with her daughter, Valerie, born in 1996. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sallyann Adams, and her step-father, Jerry Hahn. Jennifer was very active in Doctor Who fandom, working with numerous clubs and conventions for many years, and was a co-author of Red White and Who: The Story of Doctor Who in America. A celebration of her life was held on March 2. https://tinyurl.com/JAKelleyDonations may be made to Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
