Loving daughter of Kenneth and Jean, sister to Kenny, Ann (Allen), Amy, and Jeannie. Beloved aunt to Kaylee, Morgan, Jack, Patrick, Matthew, and Liam. Adored niece and cousin to many in the Poore and Fogarty families. She is now at peace. Join us in the warmth of knowing her kind heart and beautiful spirit are finally free. Jen, you can now be happy because you are no longer at their mercy, we will always love you.





