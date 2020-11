Jennifer Burrows, 57, passed away in Arlington Heights Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born December 11, 1962 in Chicago, IL. and is survived by her father Donald Burrows and stepmother Charlyn of Scottsdale, AZ, her brother Quentin of Lockport, two nieces, one nephew and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Philomena and brother Charles. Inurnment Oakridge Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside, IL. To leave a condolence, a memory or share a photo please visit www.funerals.pro